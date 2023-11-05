iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IJR traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $94.22. 5,700,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

