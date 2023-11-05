iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.73. 8,184,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,970. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

