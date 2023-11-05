iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 356,384 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

