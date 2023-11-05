iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

