iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,602,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

