iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,782. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

