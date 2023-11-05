iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

