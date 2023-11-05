iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

