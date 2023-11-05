ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

ITT Trading Up 1.5 %

ITT stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.