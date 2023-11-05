JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 35,803 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAU stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

