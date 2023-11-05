JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
