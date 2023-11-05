JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,919,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 272,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $77.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

