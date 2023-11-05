JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 227.8% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,904,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.71 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

