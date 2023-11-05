JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 242,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.11. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

