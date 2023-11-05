JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,720,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.