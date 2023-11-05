JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $52.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

