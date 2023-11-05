JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVW stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

