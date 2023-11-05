JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

