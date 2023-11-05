JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

