JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

