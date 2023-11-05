JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,962 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.