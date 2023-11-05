JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

