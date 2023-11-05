JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

