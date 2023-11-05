Karen Seaberg Sells 1,073 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

