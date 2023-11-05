KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.56. KDDI shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 146,825 shares traded.

KDDI Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

