Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $52.06 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.