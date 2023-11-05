Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.