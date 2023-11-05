KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $238.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,919.19 or 1.00049839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,792,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,792,998 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,792,998.97322476. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00848925 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $238.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

