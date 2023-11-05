Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 432,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $47,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.