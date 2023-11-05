KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $499.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $318.76 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.18.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

