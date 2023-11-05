Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

