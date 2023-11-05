Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

