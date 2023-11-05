Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Koppers stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $709,590. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

