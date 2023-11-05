Kujira One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and $1.04 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,130 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.66252247 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $657,802.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

