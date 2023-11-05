L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

