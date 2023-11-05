Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 66,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

LRCX opened at $634.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.