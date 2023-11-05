Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

