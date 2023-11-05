Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

