LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of TREE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

