Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

