Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,157 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

