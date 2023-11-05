Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

