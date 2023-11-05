Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 468,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

