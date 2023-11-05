Lincoln National Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

