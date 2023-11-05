Lincoln National Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

