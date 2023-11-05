Lincoln National Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Trading Up 2.6 %

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Company Profile

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

