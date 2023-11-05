Lincoln National Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FTEC opened at $127.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

