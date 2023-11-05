Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,878 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.93% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2,598.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FDG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.30.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

