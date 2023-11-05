Lincoln National Corp Purchases 845 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

