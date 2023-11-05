Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,913,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 4,785.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,423,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,784 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,971.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 514,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 502,074 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,105.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 416,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 403,115 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAPR opened at $24.26 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $248.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.